Son of suspect in Muslim slayings to remain in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The 21-year-old son of an Afghan refugee suspected in the shooting deaths of four Muslim men in New Mexico will remain in custody pending trial on a charge that he allegedly provided a false address on a form when purchasing a gun last year. Shaheen Syed appeared in U.S. district court in Albuquerque on Monday, with the judge granting a motion by federal prosecutors seeking to detain him. Prosecutors have alleged that Syed may have played a role in at least one of the recent killings, but he has not been charged in that case. His father has been identified by Albuquerque police as the primary suspect in the four shooting deaths.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.