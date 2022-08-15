Schumer endorses Nadler in New York Democratic House race
By MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York is endorsing Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler in his contentious primary contest with another veteran U.S. House member from New York, Carolyn Maloney. Schumer in a statement called Nadler a “critical partner” who “was right on the issues years before so many others.” Schumer’s support comes after Nadler won an endorsement from The New York Times ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Nadler, 75, and Maloney, 76, have each represented Manhattan-area districts in Congress for 30 years but have gone from allies to rivals after their Upper West Side and Upper East Side districts were drawn together under new redistricting maps.