Michael Cox sworn in as Boston police commissioner

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston police veteran who was brutally beaten by fellow officers while chasing a suspect and fought against efforts to cover up his assault has been sworn in as commissioner of the police department. After taking the oath Monday during a ceremony at City Hall Plaza, Michael Cox thanked his family and friends who supported him through the incident that he said changed his life forever but does not define him. Mayor Michelle Wu called Cox a leader that Boston “deserves.” Cox most recently served as police chief in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.