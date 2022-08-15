Kremlin critic Navalny says he’s in solitary confinement

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says prison officials ordered him to serve at least three days in solitary confinement, citing a minor infraction, in retaliation for his activism behind bars. A post about it appeared in Navalny’s social media accounts on Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear how the politician got the information out. Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. He received a 2½-year sentence for violating the conditions of his parole while outside Russia. In March, Navalny was sentenced to nine years on charges of fraud and contempt of court in what he calls an attempt to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.

