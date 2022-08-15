Israel rejects appeal to release Palestinian hunger striker

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli military court has rejected an appeal for release by a Palestinian prisoner whose health is deteriorating as he continues a 165-day hunger strike to protest being held without charge or trial. Khalil Awawdeh is one of several Palestinian detainees who have gone on prolonged hunger strikes over the years in protest of what Israel refers to as administrative detention. The Islamic Jihad militant group demanded his release as part of an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire ending three days of heavy fighting in Gaza earlier this month. Israel says administrative detention is needed to keep dangerous militants off the streets and to hold suspects without divulging sensitive intelligence. Critics say it denies prisoners due process.

