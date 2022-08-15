EXPLAINER: Why US lawmakers’ Taiwan trips keep riling China

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taiwan is high on the summer travel list for U.S. members of Congress on their August recess this year. On Monday, Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, was wrapping up the second trip there this month by a U.S. congressional delegation. Two weeks ago, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the most senior U.S. official to visit Taiwan in a quarter-century. China reacted forcefully, staging days of military exercises around Taiwan. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and views any visit by U.S. officials as a recognition of the island’s sovereignty. American lawmakers see such visits as essential reinforcement of U.S. support for Taiwan.

