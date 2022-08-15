Death toll in fireworks depot blast in Armenia reaches 6

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenian officials say that the death toll in a fireworks storage explosion in the country’s capital has risen to six. A powerful blast tore through a fireworks depot at a popular market in Armenia’s capital on Sunday, setting off a massive fire that sent a towering column of thick smoke over the center of Yerevan. Officials initially said two people were killed, but the death toll has kept climbing as rescuers were searched for victims amid slabs of concrete and twisted metal. Another 18 people remain missing. At least 61 people were injured. There was no immediate word on what caused the fireworks to ignite, but officials on Monday firmly ruled out a terror attack.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.