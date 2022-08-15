Coroner: At least 1 dead after Missouri house explosion

WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person was killed when a house exploded Monday morning in southeast Missouri and a neighboring home erupted in flames. Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker said the victim died at a Cape Girardeau hospital. KFVS-TV reports that the victim’s name wasn’t immediately released. According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, 10 people were injured in the explosion in the town of Wyatt. Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said a faulty water heater may be to blame. Wyatt is a town of about 280 people located about 130 miles south of St. Louis.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.