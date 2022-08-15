5 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — State police say five people remain in critical condition after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a fatal northeastern Pennsylvania fire, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people. Twenty-four-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes is charged with homicide in the death of 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of WIlkes-Barre and the slaying of his mother nearby minutes later. Police allege that Sura Reyes told them he was upset after a fight with his mother and deliberately drove through the crowd at the Berwick fundraiser for victims of the Aug. 5 fire that killed seven adults and three children.

