187 Cuban migrants arrested after landing in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. immigration officials say 187 Cuban migrants have been arrested after landing in the Florida Keys on 10 separate boats over the weekend. Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shared images of small boats without passengers on Twitter. The Miami Herald said a large group was seen early Sunday through a livestream at the Southernmost Point buoy in Key West. Between last October and June, Customs and Border Protection officials have found and detained more than 1,300 Cubans arriving in Florida. The U.S. Coast Guard says it has stopped nearly 4,000 Cubans at sea since last October.

