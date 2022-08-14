Veteran Indian investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

NEW DELHI (AP) — Veteran stock market investor and Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, nicknamed India’s own Warren Buffet, died Sunday in Mumbai city, Press Trust of India news agency reported. He was 62. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes for the business magnate, who had an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion, according to Forbes. “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world,” Modi tweeted, and also expressed his condolences to Jhunjhunwala’s family. His cause of death has not yet been released, although he was said to be suffering from various health issues, local media reported.

