Syria says Israeli strikes kill 3 soldiers, wounds others

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media says Israel has launched a missile attack on western and central regions killing three soldiers and wounding three others. The Syrian military said Israel’s military targeted late Sunday several positions in the coastal province of Tartus and suburbs of the capital Damascus causing material damage. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah that sent thousands of fighters to fight alongside Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

