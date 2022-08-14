Malaysia ex-PM begins final bid to toss out graft conviction

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s top court has begun hearing a final appeal by former Prime Minister Najib Razak to toss out his graft conviction linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. He would become Malaysia’s first former prime minister to be imprisoned if his case fails. Najib has reiterated his innocence. He was sentenced to 12 years in jail after being found guilty of abuse of power and other crimes. The appeal is scheduled to be heard through next week. He has a new team of lawyers who say the judge who convicted him had a conflict of interest. 1MDB was a development fund set up by Najib, and investigators allege at least $4.5 billion was stolen from it and laundered by Najib’s associates.

