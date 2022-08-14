Iraqi judiciary says it has no powers to dissolve parliament

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s top judicial body says it doesn’t have the authority to dissolve the country’s parliament. The announcement Sunday comes days after an influential Shiite cleric gave the judiciary one week to dismiss the legislature so that new elections can be held. The decision by the Supreme Judicial Council is likely to increase tensions between followers of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and members of Iran-backed groups as Iraq sinks deeper in its political impasse, now in its 10th month. The impasse is the longest in the country since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion reset the political order. Al-Sadr’s supporters earlier this month stormed the parliament in Baghdad.

