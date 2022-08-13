Egypt appoints 13 new ministers in Cabinet reshuffle

CAIRO (AP) — President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt has announced a Cabinet reshuffle to improve his administration’s performance as it faces towering economic challenges stemming largely from Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Cabinet shake-up was approved by the parliament in an emergency session Saturday. It affected 13 portfolios, including health, education, culture, local development and irrigation and tourism ministries. The changes, however, didn’t affect key ministries including foreign, finance, defense and the interior, which is responsible for the police force. Egypt’s economy has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, which rattled global markets and hiked oil and food prices across the world.

