2 killed when small plane crashes on roadway in Illinois

HANNA CITY, Ill. (AP) — Two people are dead after a single-engine plane they were in crashed on a roadway in the small central Illinois community of Hanna City. Officials say the crash happened early Saturday afternoon on Route 116. The Peoria County Coroner told the Peoria Journal Star that the two victims have not been identified and that autopsies will be conducted Monday. There were no immediate reports of any other injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.