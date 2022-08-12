Saudi Arabia says wanted man blows himself up during arrest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A man wanted by security officials in Saudi Arabia has killed himself with an explosive belt to avoid arrest, wounding four others in the blast. The state-run Saudi Press Agency, citing the Saudi State Security Presidency, identified the dead man as Abdullah bin Zayed al-Shehri on Friday. The report said as security forces moved in on him Wednesday in the Saudi city of Jeddah, al-Shehri detonated the bomb belt. The report identified the wounded as a Pakistani national and three security officials. The report offered no details on al-Shehri’s background, nor if he belonged to any known extremist group. The kingdom has battled al-Qaida and Islamic State militants.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.