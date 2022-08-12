Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A pipeline carrying diesel fuel has cracked open and spilled more than 45,000 gallons of diesel fuel in a rural area of eastern Wyoming. The ruptured line is owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states. Joe Hunter with Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality said Friday that cleanup work is ongoing from the spill that was discovered July 27 on private ranchland near the small community of Sussex. The line is operated by Bridger Pipeline, a subsidiary of Casper, Wyoming-based True companies. Federal prosecutors have alleged in a pending federal court case that previous spills on the companies’ lines violated environmental laws.

