Nicaraguan police prohibit religious procession in capital

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua’s police are prohibiting a religious procession scheduled for Saturday in the capital, the latest sign of tensions between the government and the Roman Catholic Church. The Managua Archdiocese is now urging the faithful to come directly and peacefully to the cathedral Saturday “to pray for the church and Nicaragua.” The archdiocese said Friday that the National Police had advised that the procession scheduled for early Saturday would not be allowed for reasons of “internal security.” On Aug. 1, the government announced that Matagalpa Bishop Rolando Álvarez was under investigation for allegedly promoting hate and inciting violence. It says he is not permitted to leave the church compound that includes his residence while the investigation continues.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.