New this week: ‘House of the Dragon,’ Lakers doc and Lovato

This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh music from Demi Lovato, a documentary about Princess Diana that uses only archival footage and the “Game of Thrones” prequel finally arrives on HBO. The high-stakes drama is off the court in “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers,” a 10-part docuseries on Hulu that details how real estate magnate Jerry Buss’ 1979 acquisition of the team led to its transformation into a championship, multibillion-dollar franchise. And two of this summer’s most delightful theatrical releases “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” and “Mr. Malcolm’s List” are quietly now available to rent on demand and watch from home.

