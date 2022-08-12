Lawyer in Whitmer kidnap trial raises concern about juror

A lawyer has raised concerns about a juror in the second trial of two men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan’s governor. The judge is taking steps to keep a public lid on those concerns, ordering attorneys to keep quiet about the issue. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are charged with planning to abduct the Democratic governor to ignite a national revolt in 2020. Croft’s attorney, Joshua Blanchard, says he was told that a juror had hoped to be selected for the trial and would ensure a certain verdict. Blanchard didn’t identify his source in a court filing that was obtained by The Detroit News before it was sealed. Judge Robert Jonker says Blanchard’s filing isn’t completely accurate. There were no changes in the jury box Friday.

