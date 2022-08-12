Lawmaker, Florida school at odds on alleged bathroom attack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say they will investigate a lawmaker’s allegation that a transgender student may have sexually assaulted a female student in a middle school bathroom over the summer. But school officials in Brevard County say no such attack took place and investigators say they received no reports about the rumor. Melbourne police assigned two detectives to investigate the allegations after reading Republican State Rep. Randy Fine’s social media posts about the alleged attack. Fine says parents told him that they learned about the incident from a teacher who is afraid to go public with the information. Russell Bruhn disputed Fine’s allegations, saying, “No attack took place.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.