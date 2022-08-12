Kansas district rejects strategic plan urging diversity

DERBY, Kan. (AP) — The board of a Kansas school district rejected a proposed strategic plan after some members criticized its emphasis on diversity and students’ mental health. The plan for the Derby school district was rejected this week after months of work from parents, students, employees and community members. The Kansas News Service reports four of the seven board members voted against adopting the five-year plan, a normally routine document that outlines the district’s priorities and goals. Board president Michael Blankenship said the district should emphasize things that unite people, rather than focusing on diversity. Board member Pam Doyle supported the plan, saying the district should celebrate diversity.

