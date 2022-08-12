Germany suspends participation in Mali military mission

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it’s suspending its participation in a U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali after the the West African country refused to grant a civilian aircraft carrying German troops permission to use its airspace. The flight was part of a troop rotation, and German officials said it was not the first time Mali has denied overflight permission. Germany’s defense minister, Christine Lambrecht, accused her her Malian counterpart on Friday of not adhering to agreements. The German government announced earlier in the year that it was drawing down its participation in a European Union military mission in Mali after France pulled out. But Germany continued to provide troops to the U.N.’s MINUSMA peacekeeping mission.

