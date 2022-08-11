UN chief: Military activity at Ukraine nuke plant must end

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is calling for an immediate end to all military activity around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, warning that any damage could lead to “catastrophic consequences” in the region and beyond. Russian and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia plant. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued the statement ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting Thursday afternoon called by Russia to discuss what Moscow claims were Ukrainian attacks on the plant. U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi, who will brief the council, warned last week the situation there is “out of control.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.