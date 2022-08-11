Spain evacuates 294 more Afghan workers and families

MADRID (AP) — A plane provided by the Spanish government has brought 294 Afghan refugees via Pakistan to Spain. The mission brings to 3,900 the number of Afghans flown to Spain since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year. A government statement on Thursday said the 294 Afghans and their families flew into an air base near Madrid late Wednesday. The group includes people who had worked for or helped Spanish armed forces and government officials stationed in Afghanistan before the Taliban takeover. The statement says Spain has carried out five evacuation operations over the past year. Spain launched the flights to evacuate those workers left behind during the inital airlift operations in August 2021 when it pulled out about 2,200 Spaniards and Afghans via Kabul’s airport.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.