Pope Francis meets transgender guests of Rome church

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has met with a fourth group of transgender people who found shelter at a Rome church. Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano said the encounter took place Wednesday on the sidelines of Francis’ weekly general audience. The newspaper on Thursday quoted Sister Genevieve Jeanningros and the Rev. Andrea Conocchia as saying the pope’s welcome brought their guests hope. The Blessed Immaculate Virgin community in the Torvaianica neighborhood on Rome’s outskirts opened its doors to transgender people during the coronavirus pandemic. Francis previously met with some of them in April, June and earlier this month, according to the Vatican newspaper. Recently, he wrote a letter praising the initiative of a Jesuit-run ministry for LGBTQ Catholics.

