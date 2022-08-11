Northwestern selects Oregon’s Schill to be next president

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — University of Oregon President Michael Schill will assume that office at Northwestern University this fall. The Evanston school’s board of trustees announced the appointment Thursday. Schill has led Oregon since 2015. He previously served as the law school dean at the University of Chicago and at UCLA. His law degree is from Yale. He says “Northwestern has a long tradition of educating the brightest minds and pushing the boundaries of research and innovation.” He says he looks forward as the school’s 17th president to building Northwestern’s standing as an innovation hub for the Chicago area, Illinois and the nation. His selection comes 16 months after Northwestern President Morton Schapiro announced his retirement.

