Louisiana Lt. Gov. Nungesser planning to run for governor

BATON ROUGE (AP) — After much speculation, Republican Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has confirmed that he plans to join the wide-open 2023 race to succeed Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Louisiana is the rare conservative state to have a Democratic governor, but Edwards is unable to seek a third consecutive term due to term limits. Nungesser on Tuesday said he plans to hit the campaign trail in January 2023. Among other potential Republican candidates in the gubernatorial race are State Treasurer John Schroder, Attorney General Jeff Landry, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno recently emerged as a possible candidate for Democrats.

