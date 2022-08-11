Greece: Dozens still missing after migrant boat sinks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a search and rescue operation is ongoing for a second day for dozens of migrants missing after the boat they were on sank in rough seas off a southeastern Greek island. A Greek navy vessel and three nearby merchant ships are still searching for between around 30 to 50 people believed missing after the boat that had been carrying them Turkey’s Antalya to Italy went down early Wednesday morning. No further survivors have been located since 29 men from Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq were rescued shortly after the boat sank about 33 nautical miles (38 miles, 61 kilometer) southeast of Karpathos island, the Greek coast guard said. The survivors told authorities there had been between 60 and 80 people on board.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.