Governor says FEMA denying too many requests for assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear urged those getting turned down to take their cases directly to agency representatives in the region. The governor said Thursday he’s grateful for the quick response to the catastrophic flooding and the deployment of agency officials to the region. Surging waters swept away homes, inundated communities and led to at least 38 deaths. But the governor says “better outcomes” are needed for more people applying to FEMA for assistance to help them recover from the devastation.

