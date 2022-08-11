German reservist on trial accused of spying for Russia

BERLIN (AP) — A German army reservist has gone on trial in Duesseldorf accused of providing sensitive military information tor Russia. Prosecutors alleged that the 65-year-old lieutenant colonel of the reserve was active for Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency since 2014. The German news agency dpa reported that the man supplied the GRU with information from public and non-public sources. Federal prosecutors alleged the defendant knew that he was dealing with Russian spies and was motivated to help them by his sympathy for Russia. Germany’s military counterintelligence agency became suspicious of the man’s activities in 2018 but his home was only searched two years later.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.