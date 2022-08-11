Death toll from weekend Israel-Gaza fighting rises to 47

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says the death toll from last weekend’s fighting between Israel and Gaza militants has risen to 47, after a man died from wounds sustained during the violence. It wasn’t immediately clear how the man whose death was announced Thursday was wounded. Israeli aircraft struck targets in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group fired more than a thousand rockets over three days of fighting, the worst cross-border violence since an 11-day war with Hamas last year. Among those killed are 16 children and four women, and as many as 16 may have been killed by rockets misfired by Palestinian militants.

