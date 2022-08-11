Buried as numbers, more of Bucha’s victims are laid to rest

BUCHA, UKRAINE (AP) — With graves marked only with numbers, not names, burial services were held for 11 more unidentified bodies found in Bucha. That’s the town outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv which saw hundreds of people slaughtered under Russian occupation. Under a grim gray sky, the two women and eight men were buried Thursday following their discovery in a mass grave near the town’s Church of Andrew the Apostle. The 11th victim had been shot dead and found in a village 10 miles away. Another man who was shot dead but who was identified was also buried Thursday at the same cemetery. The civilian killings at Bucha have become a symbol of brutality of the war.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.