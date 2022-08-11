3 inmates dead in riot at northen Mexico border prison

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say three inmates are dead following a fight between rival gangs at a prison in Ciudad Juarez, a city across the border from El Paso, Texas. The prosecutors’ office in the border state of Chihuahua said Thursday that authorities had called in the army and National Guard to control the fight. The office said the dispute at the Number 3 prison was between “rival gangs,” but did not identify which groups were involved. Ciudad Juarez has seen years of battles between gangs like the Artistas Asesinos, backed by the Sinaloa cartel, and the La Linea and Aztecas gangs and the Juarez cartel.

