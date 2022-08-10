US: Syrian government is holding American journalist Tice

BEIRUT (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. is certain that the Syrian government is holding American journalist Austin Tice who went missing in the war-torn country a decade ago urging Damascus to help bring him back home. Biden’s comments were released in a statement Wednesday by the White House to mark the 10th anniversary of Tice’s abduction. They were the clearest indication that the U.S. is certain that Tice is being held by the Syrian government. Tice went missing shortly after his 31st birthday on Aug. 14, 2012 at a checkpoint in a contested area west of the capital Damascus.

