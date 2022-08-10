South Africa to charge 14 miners with the rapes of 8 women

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African prosecutors have charged seven self-employed miners with the rapes of eight women nearly two weeks ago in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg. Officials said seven more men are to be charged with the rapes Thursday. The rapes of the women — who were part of a film production crew shooting a music video at an abandoned mine in the area — sparked protests and violent attacks against freelance miners, known as zama-zamas. Residents accuse the miners of operating illegally and committing many other crimes in their neighborhoods. Following the rapes, angry residents went on the rampage, assaulting the miners before handing them over to the police and torching the camps where they lived, their belongings and mining tools.

