Russia targets reporter with raid, probe over war criticism

Russian authorities on Wednesday raided the home of a former state TV journalist who quit after making an on-air protest against Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Her lawyer says on social media that officials also launched a criminal case against her on the charge of spreading false information about the Russian armed forces. The case against Marina Ovsyannikova was launched under a law that penalizes statements against the military. A conviction is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Ovsyannikova used to work as a producer with Russian state-funded Channel One. She made international headlines when she appeared behind the anchor of an evening news broadcast with a poster that said “stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.”

By The Associated Press

