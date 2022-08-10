Pakistan arrests TV executive over airing anti-army comment

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police have arrested a news director at a popular TV station in the southern port city of Karachi on charges of broadcasting anti-army comments by an opposition politician loyal to ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan. The private ARY television confirmed that Ammad Yousaf, who is also a senior executive at the station, was arrested in an early morning raid at his home on Wednesday. Security officials told The Associated Press that there would also be raids on several other ARY employees who along with Yousaf were part of the broadcast of an interview on Monday with Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff at Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party. Gill was arrested on Tuesday.

