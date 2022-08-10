Judge won’t toss lawsuit against Utah transgender sports ban

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A judge has rejected the request by Utah officials to throw out a lawsuit challenging a state ban on transgender kids who want to compete in youth sports. KUTV reported that Judge Keith Kelly ruled Wednesday that the three transgender girls who brought the lawsuit have shown they are harmed by the law that took effect on July 1 and therefore have legal standing for the case to move forward. The ruling comes ahead of a hearing scheduled for Thursday where he will assess whether to put the law on hold. Similar legal cases have been playing out in Idaho, West Virginia and Indiana.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.