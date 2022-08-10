Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina (AP) — President Joe Biden has arrived in South Carolina to begin what’s expected to be at least a seven-day vacation in South Carolina with members of his family. The Bidens will be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort, through Tuesday, according to Federal Aviation Administration advisories. The White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Biden’s vacation schedule, activities or when he planned to return to Washington. While Biden is in South Carolina, the House is set to vote to approve a bill full of his priorities, including the most substantial investment in history to fight climate change, some $369 billion over the decade.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

