Fire chief: Explosion in southern Indiana injures at least 3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The fire chief says a house explosion that reverberated across a neighborhood in the southern Indiana city of Evansville left three people injured. Chief Mike Connelly says the explosion that occurred at about 1 p.m. Wednesday also damaged several surrounding homes. He says most of those homes were unoccupied. Authorities have not specified the nature or extent of the injuries. Connelly says the explosion scattered debris “over a 100-foot radius” including construction materials such as wooden boards, window glass and insulation. He says he doesn’t yet know what caused the explosion.

