Abortion to remain legal in Wyoming while lawsuit proceeds
By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge is keeping abortion legal in Wyoming amid a lawsuit that contests a ban on the procedure. State District Judge Melissa Owens wrote Wednesday that the lawsuit is likely to succeed because the ban appears to violate the state constitution and would harm pregnant women and their doctors. Owens previously suspended the ban hours after it took effect July 27. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon vows to continue defending the law. Those suing to contest the abortion ban include a planned Casper women’s health clinic. Clinic founder Julie Burkhart says she’s heartened but says the fight to keep abortion legal in Wyoming is far from over.