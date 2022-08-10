15 soldiers killed by roadside bombs in north Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s army says that at least 15 soldiers were killed in the country’s north when their vehicles hit land mines, including a rescue team that hit a second explosive device when they were rushing to help. The army statement said the explosions took place in the Bam area of the Center-North region. It said the first vehicle hit a roadside bomb near the town of Namsiguia. When the rescue team responded a second device exploded. The army said that no group has yet taken responsibility for the attack and investigations are underway. Burkina Faso is grappling with soaring jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that’s killed thousands and displaced nearly 2 million people.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.