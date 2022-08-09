Woman sentenced for trying to burn store during 2020 protest

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for trying to set fire to a 7-Eleven store in St. Louis during a 2020 protest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Twenty-seven-year-old Nautica Turner pleaded guilty in February to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit arson. She was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. Federal prosecutors say that on June 1, 2020, Turner poured lighter fluid to start a fire at a 7-Eleven store in the downtown area of St. Louis. Her attempts failed but someone else later started a fire that burned the convenience store to the ground.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.