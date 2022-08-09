Wildfire in dunes along Dutch coast forces evacuations

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A wildfire is raging in dunes in the southern Netherlands coastal province of Zeeland, forcing the evacuation of a vacation park. The air force sent a helicopter to help firefighters tackle the blaze that started Tuesday amid a long, dry summer that has caused a drought in the Netherlands. Searing temperatures and lack of rainfall have contributed to wildfires in many parts of Europe over the summer. There were no reports of any injuries in Zeeland but authorities said the main coastal road has been closed in the province that is packed with tourists throughout the summer. Holidaymakers evacuated from the vacation park were advised to go to a nearby sports hall.

