WA GOP House member who voted to impeach Trump concedes

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler conceded her race in Washington state’s top two primary for the 3rd Congressional District. The six-term incumbent was one of two Republican members of Washington congressional delegation who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump and drew an intraparty challenger. Trump had endorsed Joe Kent, a former Green Beret, in the 3rd Congressional District contest, was leading Herrera Beutler after several days of vote counts. The district is in southwest Washington state, across the border from Portland, Oregon.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.