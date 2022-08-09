Pakistan arrests close aide to ex-PM Khan on treason charge

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police arrested a prominent politician from the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly attempting to incite soldiers to revolt against the top military leadership. The arrest Tuesday of Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff at Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party, was quickly condemned by party officials, including Khan, who took to Twitter to denounce Gill’s arrest. The charges against Gill carry up to a death sentence if he is found guilty. Gill’s arrest came a day after he appeared on the country’s ARY news channel and spoke at length about the current political situation. In it he urged troops up to the brigadier level not to accept any illegal order from the top military leadership.

