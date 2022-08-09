Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters are set to decide whether to allow recreational marijuana use in the state. The secretary of state’s office on Tuesday announced the campaign received enough voter signatures to go on the November ballot. Missouri already allows medical marijuana use. Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana have failed to pass in the Republican-led Legislature, so advocates are turning to voters for approval. Recreational marijuana is already legal in 19 states, and legalization proposals are on the ballot this fall in South Dakota and Maryland. Another Missouri proposal that would allow ranked-choice voting failed to make it on the ballot.

