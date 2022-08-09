Millennial Money: When is it OK to be selfish with money?

With inflation rising and interest rates creeping up, life is getting more expensive for most people. Now that your money isn’t stretching as far, you’re likely being more cautious about how you spend it. Is it OK to decline picking up the tab for a friend or to say no to lending a struggling family member money? Can you still treat yourself to something nice? It’s OK to be selfish with your money if you can’t afford to help others, someone is pressuring you to pay, there are other ways to help, or you’ve made room for yourself in your budget for discretionary spending.

